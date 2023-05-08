For those of us that retired, issuance of a military identification card reflecting our service is relatively easily. But for other veterans that served, it is often difficult to have documentation to verify your service to receive various discounts offered to veterans at restaurants, hotels, stores and other businesses. The Veteran Affairs (VA) Administration has made it easy to obtain a veteran ID card (VIC), which is a digital form of a photo ID you can use to take advantage of these discounts. Retail vendors volunteer to take part in this discount program. If a business decides to provide discounts to a veteran, it is totally up to the business and not determined by the VA.
To take advantage of this program, a veteran must meet two requirements: (1) served on active duty, in the Reserves or in the National Guard (including Coast Guard) and (2) received an honorable or general discharge (under honorable conditions). For veterans that received an other than honorable, bad conduct or dishonorable character of discharge, you are not eligible for a VIC. A copy of the veteran’s DD214 will be required during the application process to prove the character of discharge received.
As of September 2022, all new VICs are digital. If you already possess a physical VIC, you can continue using it to get discounts. To apply, go to www.va.gov/records/get-veteran-di-cards/vic/. A veteran will be able to sign in with an existing login.gov, ID.me, DS Logon or My HealtheVet account. If you do not have any of these accounts, you can create a free login.gov or ID.me account.
When a veteran applies, he/she will need:
Your Social Security Number
A digital copy of your DD214, DD256, DD257, or NGB22 that you can upload. This could be in a .PDF, .JPG or .PNG file format.
A copy of a current and valid government-issued ID, such as a driver’s license, passport or state-issued identification card.
You’ll also need a digital color photo of yourself from the shoulders up. The photo should follow all these standards:
- Show a full front view of your face and neck (with no hat, head covering or headphones covering or casting shadows of your hairline or face), and
- Be cropped from your shoulders up (much like a passport photo), and
- Show you with your eyes open and a neutral expression, and
- Be taken in clothing you would wear for a driver’s license photo, and
- Be a square size and have a white or plain-color background (with no scenery or other people in the photo), and
- Show what you look like now (a photo taken sometime in the last 10 years), and
- Be uploaded as a .JPG, .PNG, .BMP, or .TIF file
After application for the VIC has been submitted, the VA will check your eligibility and verify that:
Your character of discharge meets eligibility requirements, and
The ID you submitted (driver’s license or passport) is valid, and
The image you have chosen to appear on the card meets the photo requirements
Upon verification of eligibility, the VA will send an email advising of the status of the application. If you receive an email from the VA asking for additional information or evidence to process your application, the veteran must sign in to AccessVA and update their application.
If eligible for a VIC, the VA will send you an email with your digital card attached.
If interested in learning more about the VIC or any other claim benefit services, visit Veterans Services in the Harrison County Annex at 102 W. Houston or give us a call at (903) 935-8415 x1291 (Kerry Easley) or x1290 (Donald Hocutt).