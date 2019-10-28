Courtney Jamal Johnson, 31, of Marshall, has been identified as the victim in Saturday's shooting at the Belaire Manor Apartments.
According to information released by Public Information Officer Lt. Len Ames, Johnson was located inside an apartment and pronounced deceased at the scene by medical personnel as a result of gunshot wounds.
Emergency personnel responded to a call regarding a male being shot at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27 in the 1300 block of Melanie Street at the apartment complex.
The suspect, Charles Ray Mason, 31, of Marshall, was located a short distance from the scene by responding Marshall patrol officers. Mason was taken into custody at that time and is facing three felony charges: one count of murder, one count of possession of a firearm by a felon and one count of tampering with physical evidence.
Detectives with the Marshall Police Department are continuing to investigate this incident.