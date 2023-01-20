324509934_1191442821464825_8631899945326188819_n.jpg
Waskom Elementary School has named Core Value recipients for the month of December.

Waskom Elementary School has named Core Value recipients for the month of December. The school said the core value for December was joy and these students demonstrated joy by finding a way to be happy even when things don’t go your way.

Head Start/Pre-K: Shepherd Jones and Melanie Reyes

Kindergarten: Kinsley Rieke, Halle Mae Burrow and Jai Thompson

1st: Beau Burkhead, Ellie Huffman and Saidi Buckmaster

2nd: Peyton Slone, La’Kailyn Beaty and Antoria Mitchell

3rd: Jaxson Constable-Scott, Megan Williams, Mika Rogers and KiethAnn Lopez

4th: Honey Davis, David Hernandez and Alyssa Jaimes

5th: Jayden Rinard, Weston Bowden, Bruce Jackson and Abbigail Day

