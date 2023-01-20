Waskom Elementary School has named Core Value recipients for the month of December. The school said the core value for December was joy and these students demonstrated joy by finding a way to be happy even when things don’t go your way.
Head Start/Pre-K: Shepherd Jones and Melanie Reyes
Kindergarten: Kinsley Rieke, Halle Mae Burrow and Jai Thompson
1st: Beau Burkhead, Ellie Huffman and Saidi Buckmaster
2nd: Peyton Slone, La’Kailyn Beaty and Antoria Mitchell
3rd: Jaxson Constable-Scott, Megan Williams, Mika Rogers and KiethAnn Lopez
4th: Honey Davis, David Hernandez and Alyssa Jaimes
5th: Jayden Rinard, Weston Bowden, Bruce Jackson and Abbigail Day