Waskom ISD says it will close Monday, Jan. 30 "due to flooding and road conditions." Elysian Fields ISD has also announced they will be closed Monday.
"Stay safe and please do not cross roads that are covered with water," Waskom ISD said. "We will monitor the weather and road conditions to make a determination tomorrow about closing on Tuesday."
"All Elysian Fields ISD campuses will be closed for students and staff on tomorrow, Monday, January 30, due to flash flooding and road conditions," EFISD said. "We will continue to monitor the weather and road conditions to make decisions for other days this week as necessary. Drive safely."