Waskom hosts bonfire ahead of Thursday playoff game
Waskom ISD hosted a bonfire Wednesday ahead of Thursday’s football playoff game. Waskom was set to take on West Rusk in Tatum, with the winner of Thursday’s game playing Hooks or Harmony next week.

 Contributed Photo

