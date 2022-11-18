Waskom hosts bonfire ahead of Thursday playoff game

Waskom ISD hosted a bonfire ahead of Thursday’s football playoff game. Waskom was set to take on West Rusk in Tatum, with the winner of Thursday’s game playing Hooks or Harmony next week.
Intervals of clouds and sunshine in the morning with more clouds for later in the day. High near 55F. Winds light and variable..
Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: November 18, 2022 @ 2:51 am
Waskom ISD hosted a bonfire ahead of Thursday’s football playoff game. Waskom was set to take on West Rusk in Tatum, with the winner of Thursday’s game playing Hooks or Harmony next week.