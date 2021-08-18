WASKOM - All Waskom ISD campuses will remain closed until next Tuesday due to cases of COVID-19, district officials announced Wednesday.
The district, which began its school year on Aug. 11, previously closed its elementary campus this week due to a shortage of staff related to COVID-19 cases.
Waskom ISD Superintendent Rae Ann Patty announced Wednesday the district would close all campuses until next Tuesday as a proactive measure to stop the spread of COVID-19 on campuses, among both staff and students.
“In order to be as proactive as possible, the district has made the decision to close all Waskom ISD campuses through Monday,” Patty said. “We will resume our normal school schedule on Tuesday. While we know this is an inconvenience for some families, we are trying to stop the spread of COVID-19 on all campuses. We feel this is the option to curb the spread of illness throughout the district, protect our students and staff, and allow us to reopen safely.“
Patty said the district will have staff members on all campuses Monday to take calls should a student develop symptoms.
“The safety of our students and staff is our primary concern. We want to keep our people safe,” Patty said. “Over the next five days, our campuses will be cleaned thoroughly to ensure a safe environment when our students and staff return on Tuesday.”
All athletic events scheduled for the remainder of the week and Monday, including Meet the Wildcats, have also been canceled.
Patty said students will not learn remotely online during the closure.
”The Texas Education Agency did not give us an option to have online classes this year,“ Patty said. “We are only allowed to have 20 days of Remote Conferencing. After those 20 days, students are counted absent unless TEA approves a medical waiver for each individual child.“