Waskom ISD has opened a community survey, in both English and Spanish, as it is launching a strategic planning process to create a strategic and innovative vision for blended learning.
To launch this process, the district is asking parents, students, district staff, business leaders and community members to provide feedback through the online survey, available on the Waskom ISD and Waskom Way pages on Facebook.
Information, feedback, and input gathered will be used by a design team composed of various stakeholders to create a Blended Learning Framework. The Blended Learning Framework will include a set of community beliefs, call to action, learner profile along with teacher and learner protocols.
This survey is only seven questions and should take you 5-10 minutes to complete. Each question requires a response.