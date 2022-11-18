Waskom ISD is asking parents, business and community members to fill out a survey about its CTE programs.
The survey is available on the Waskom ISD Facebook page.
Waskom ISD’s Career and Technical Education (CTE) program is designed to prepare “our students with a solid foundation upon which to build their careers once they reach adulthood is what we strive for daily. Our CTE courses provide an avenue by which the students learn real skills that make them not only employable but highly recruited,” the district said.
Waskom ISD currently has three CTE programs, agriculture, culinary arts and health science, that offer five pathways, animal science, agriculture mechanics, plant science, culinary arts and healthcare therapeutics.
“We are seeking feedback from business owners, community members, parents, students, and educators so that we can continue to provide effective training that meets the needs of our local community,” the district said. “Because the survival of our local economy depends on us providing a skilled workforce, your feedback regarding what the real needs are in our community will be used as we make decisions and plan for the new school year. Please take a moment to complete the survey. Your participation is greatly appreciated!”