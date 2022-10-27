A Harrison County man has been arrested after Shreveport police say he offered money in exchange for the killing of his estranged wife.
Jarred Roy Johnson, 41, of Waskom has been charged with solicitation for murder and was in the Harrison County Jail awaiting extradition to Caddo Parish to face the charge, police said.
Shreveport police were contacted by a citizen on Oct. 12, with the person saying that Johnson had offered money in exchange for the killing of his estranged wife. The Shreveport Police Violent Crimes Detectives took over the investigation and, "through the facts and circumstances discovered obtained a warrant for the arrest of Johnson," SPD said.
Johnson was arrested on the warrant at his home in Harrison County with the assistance of the Harrison County Sheriff's Office.