WASKOM — Waskom Police Department arrested a Marshall man on Monday, following a pursuit that ended in a residential neighborhood.
Arrested was 26-year-old Chase Simmons.
"On Nov. 4, Monday evening, officers with the Waskom Police Department attempted to pull over a vehicle for a traffic violation," Police Chief Westy Meisenheimer advised. "The vehicle fled and the officers pursued the vehicle into a residential area at which time the driver of said vehicle exited the vehicle on Criss Circle and fled on foot."
Officers pursued and apprehended the suspect, who was later identified as Simmons. Simmons was charged with possession of marijuana less than five pounds, which is a state jail felony; unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, which is a third degree felony offense; evading arrest/detention with a vehicle (third degree felony offense); and resisting arrest, which is a Class A misdemeanor.
Simmons was booked into the Harrison County Jail without incident, Meisenheimer said.