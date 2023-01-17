Before their Christmas break, Ms. Roberts' floral classes completed their TSFA Knowledge Based Floral Certification, Waskom ISD reported. "These students worked extremely hard to pass the exam which consisted of terminology, tools and common plants used in the floral industry!"
Waskom students earn floral certification
- Special to the News Messenger
