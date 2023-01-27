327599279_839804703793475_4310537806840841504_n.jpg
Buy Now

The Waskom High School Fellowship of Christian Athletes student group has been meeting weekly this year to pray for Waskom. Pictured is the group on Thursday, Jan. 26.

 Contributed Photo

The Waskom High School Fellowship of Christian Athletes student group has been meeting weekly this year to pray for Waskom. Pictured is the group on Thursday, Jan. 26.

Recommended For You


Tags