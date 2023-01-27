The Waskom High School Fellowship of Christian Athletes student group has been meeting weekly this year to pray for Waskom. Pictured is the group on Thursday, Jan. 26.
Waskom students take part in community prayer
Special to the News Messenger
-
-
- Comments
