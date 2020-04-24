A tornado watch has been issued for Harrison County until midnight tonight.
A watch means that conditions are favorable and a tornado may form. As night falls, it is important to have weather alerts turned up on your phone or weather radio.
Severe weather conditions are possible late this afternoon through this evening across much of the region. Very large hail, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes will be possible quickly move east.
The threat for severe weather should end by midnight as the storms exit the area.