WEATHER BLOG: Tornado watch issued through 6 p.m. Thursday in East Texas

A tornado watch has been issued for much of East Texas through 6 p.m. Thursday, the National Weather Service said.
Threats include a couple of tornadoes, scattered hail up to two inches and scattered wind gusts up to 70 mph.
Affected Texas counties include Anderson, Bell, Brazos, Camp, Coryell, Fayette, Gillespie, Harrison, Hill, Kaufman, Leon, Madison, Milam, Navarro, Robertson, San Augustine, Titus, Upshur, Washington, Angelina, Blanco, Burleson, Cass, Ellis, Franklin, Gregg, Hays, Hopkins, Lampasas, Limestone, Marion, Morris, Panola, Rusk, Shelby, Travis, Van Zandt, Williamson, Bastrop, Bowie, Burnet, Cherokee, Falls, Freestone, Grimes, Henderson, Houston, Lee, Llano, McLennan, Nacogdoches, Rains, Sabine, Smith, Trinity, Walker and Wood.
The National Weather Service had earlier placed much of East Texas under an "enhanced" risk (3/5) for severe weather on Thursday, saying showers and thunderstorms would increase late in the morning across the area.
"Some of these storms will be severe, with damaging winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes possible," the NWS said in a hazardous weather outlook. "Locally heavy rainfall will also accompany the stronger storms, which may result in localized flooding. Widespread rainfall amounts of one to three inches is expected through this evening, with isolated higher amounts in excess of four inches possible. These storms will diminish from west to east late this afternoon through tonight."
This post will be updated throughout the day as needed.