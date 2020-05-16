A tornado watch has been issued for Harrison County along with portions of East Texas until 9 p.m. Saturday, May 16.
Other Texas counties include Upshur, Bowie, Franklin, Morris, Camp, Red River, Wood, Marion and Titus. Caddo and Bossier Parishes in Louisiana are also included.
A watch means that conditions are favorable and a tornado may form. Stay tuned to area weather warning systems. Several tornado warnings have already been issued today in parts of Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas.
The watch includes the possibility of a few tornadoes, isolated hail up to small marbles and isolated wind gusts up to 70 MPH possible.