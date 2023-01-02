Marshall, TX (75670)

Today

Strong thunderstorms likely. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 77F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Strong thunderstorms likely. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.