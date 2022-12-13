The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for Gregg and Rusk counties through 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Threats include a few tornadoes, isolated hail up to ping-pong size possible and scattered wind gusts up to 70 mph.
Texas counties included are Anderson, Bosque, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Coryell, Delta, Falls, Franklin, Freestone, Gregg, Hamilton, Harrison, Henderson, Hill, Hopkins, Houston, Lamar, Leon, Limestone, Madison, Marion, McLennan, Morris, Navarro, Panola, Rains, Red River, Robertson, Rusk, Smith, Titus, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.
"Severe weather will be possible across the entire ArkLaTex this afternoon into this evening as potentially dangerous supercell thunderstorms embedded within a squall line move east across the region," the NWS said in a hazardous weather outlook issued Tuesday morning. "All modes of severe weather will be possible with damaging winds, tornadoes, and locally heavy rainfall being the main threats followed by large hail as a secondary threat."
This post will be updated throughout the day as needed.