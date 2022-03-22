Marion County Judge Leward LaFleur has issued a disaster declaration after overnight storms caused damage in the area.
LaFleur said early Tuesday that there was lots of water over roads and debris in the area. He also asked residents in the northwest section of the county to stay off the roads.
The disaster declaration says the county "suffered widespread or severe damage, injury, or loss of life or property resulting from tornadic activity."
The disaster declaration is in effect for no more than seven days from now and will be sent to Gov. Greg Abbott's office.
The National Weather Service said early Tuesday it was investigating two possible tornado tracks in the region, one going from Smith County northeast through Cass County, clipping the northwest edge of Marion County, and then a second one further south running from Cherokee County northeast through Panola County.
Elsewhere in the area, the Harrison County Sheriff's Office reported several area roads were flooded early Tuesday but were opening back up by mid-morning. Elysian Fields ISD cancelled classes for the day because of the flooding.
Both Marion County and Harrison County were under a "marginal" risk of severe weather Tuesday morning, as the storm system moved eastward into Louisiana and Mississippi.
The area was also under a flood watch through this afternoon, the National Weather Service said.
"Widespread rainfall amounts of one to three inches has fallen across portions of the Four State Region through early this morning. Look for additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches with isolated higher amounts possible, especially across portions of Northern Louisiana and Deep East Texas," the NWS said.