The total number of power outages continued to go down Wednesday, as both SWEPCO and Panola Harrison Electric reported continued restoration efforts.
As of Wednesday night, SWEPCO was listing 45,093 outages across their service area. PHEC had 3,300 customers without power as of Tuesday night, and were alerting residents of areas they were working on during the day, citing crews were in every substation area trying to get power back on.
PHEC said:
• Crews were working in the Gill community and South of I-20. This area took a major hit with lots of broken poles.
• Crews are running a track machine down FM 134 and 1998.
• Crews are working down U.S. 80 to Jonesville Cutoff. This is another one of areas that was hit hard, with a mass amount of broken poles.
• There were broken poles on Tiller Road, and crews were making their way down the road. They hopeful to have it restored by early afternoon Wednesday.
• Once power is restored on Tiller Road, crews were going to Blocker Road. Power should be restored Wednesday or Thursday.
• Crews were working in the Deberry area.
• Crews were still working down U.S. 79 and FM 9. Most of this area has to practically be rebuilt completely, PHEC said.
PHEC said it takes approximately three hours to replace a broken pole if they don’t have any issues while working on the replacement.
General Manager Austin Haynes, in a Tuesday night update, offered condolences to a lineman from West Virginia who county officials said reportedly died of heat exhaustion.
“I cannot let the evening end without expressing my condolences for the young lineman who made the ultimate sacrifice serving our community, a town he may have never even heard of until he received the call to respond,” Haynes said. “As we continue on in our restoration efforts, our prayers are with his family, his colleagues, and the AEP/SWEPCO crews he was working with to restore power in East Texas. It is a humbling reminder of the heroic efforts linemen make on a daily basis.
“The magnitude and complexity of the damage caused by last week’s storm can be better understood by reflecting on previous outages. Prior to last week, our worst storm damaged 88 poles. As of this evening, our crews have replaced, or are working to replace, 155 poles with many more still needing attention.”
Help from other areas continued arriving. Harrison County Judge Chad Sims noted equipment and camp being seen set up in the parking lot at Marshall High School was a base for first responders.
“Due to very limited hotel rooms, these crews will be housed in the parking lot at the high school,” Sims said. “Water and ice are being distributed just down the street at the Marshall Convention Center.”
Marion County Judge Leward LaFleur also posted a photo showing the National Guard had arrived to help with recovery efforts.
Gov. Greg Abbott continued adding counties to a disaster declaration, with Shelby and Morris making the list Wednesday. Counties already in the declaration are Camp, Gregg, Hopkins, Panola, Smith, Titus, Ochiltree, Cass, Marion, Upshur and Wood counties.
“Expanding this disaster declaration will help us streamline recovery efforts and restore power quickly and efficiently,” Abbott said in a statement. “The State of Texas continues to collaborate with state and local partners to deploy any additional resources needed to help Texans recover. I thank all of our emergency response personnel and electrical linemen who are working to help their fellow Texans in the aftermath of these storms.”