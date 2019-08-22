Atkinson Builders, of Edna, kicked off demolition work of the Whataburger at 2010 Victory Drive in Marshall at 7:30 a.m. Thursday morning, to make room for a larger, modern building.
Contractor, Jim Davey, said a 4,000 square-foot facility will soon take the place of the 1965 bulldozed building.
“It’s going to be a ‘PT14L’ building,” he told the News Messenger Thursday morning. “It’s the largest version of the building that Whataburger builds right now.”
Kayla Richardson, marketing director for Whataburger, described the project as “monumental.”
“We’re rebuilding a brand new store,” she told the News Messenger Wednesday, noting it’s going to take about two-and-half months to complete.
“We bought and tore down the catfish place next door,” she said of the former King of Seafood lot. “We’re going to take up all the space.
“Our goal is to be back up in December,” said Richardson.
