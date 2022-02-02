Winter weather advisory issued for Harrison, Marion counties

The National Weather Service has placed Harrison and Marion counties under a winter weather advisory from midnight Thursday to 6 p.m. Thursday evening.
The NWS says rain could transition to freezing rain, sleet and snow early Thursday morning, with Gregg, Rusk, Harrison and Marion counties seeing snow and sleet up to a fourth of an inch and ice up to a tenth of an inch.
The NWS said travel will be difficult due to ice on the roadways in areas covered by the advisory, as well as counties further west and north, including Smith, Upshur and Wood counties, that are under a winter storm warning.
The NWS said elevated roadways such as bridges and overpasses will be especially prone to developing slick spots and potential black ice.