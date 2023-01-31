A winter weather advisory has been issued for Harrison and Marion counties from 6 p.m. Tuesday through 9 a.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service says.
"A cold rain today will transition to light freezing rain this evening into the overnight hours as temperatures are expected to fall to near freezing," the NWS said. "Total ice accumulations of near one tenth of an inch is possible, especially north of the I-20 Corridor across Northern Louisiana and Northeast Texas, as well as portions of Rusk County, Texas."
The NWS says difficult travel conditions are possible and drivers should slow down and use caution while traveling.
Flood Watch
A flood watch is also still in effect for the entire East Texas area through 4 p.m. Thursday.
"Grounds remain very saturated in the wake of extensive heavy rains that have fallen over the last week, with many creeks, bayous, and lakes rising to near or in excess of flood stage," the NWS said. "Additional rainfall amounts of one to three inches, with isolated higher amounts, are expected through Thursday afternoon. This additional rainfall will quickly run off and generate new rises on area waterways, and possibly result in additional flooding.
Rainy Week Ahead
Rain is expected across all of the East Texas region through Thursday and light freezing rain for some areas on Wednesday.
"Wednesday afternoon into late Thursday, areas of rain will increase ahead of a slow moving upper level storm system shifting east from Northern Mexico/the Desert Southwest into the Southern Plains and Lower Mississippi Valley," the NWS said. "Widespread rainfall amounts of two to four inches are expected, with isolated higher amounts, which will result in the potential for flooding of low lying, poor drainage areas as well as additional rises on area waterways."