The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory through Friday morning as temperatures are expected to fall at or near freezing.
The NWS is also warning residents of colder temperatures and more winter precipitation to come through the region next week.
The winter weather advisory, issued Thursday evening through noon Friday, warns of periods of rain, freezing rain and freezing drizzle for Harrison and surrounding East Texas counties.
“Patches of light freezing rain and freezing drizzle should become all rain by midday tomorrow, but slick spots on elevated bridges and overpasses cannot be ruled out in the morning until that time,” the NWS said in a hazardous weather outlook.
“Light freezing rain and freezing drizzle will again be possible across much of Northwest and Northern Louisiana and much of East Texas south of a line from Tyler to Marshall late Friday night through Saturday morning. Accumulations should remain very light, most likely only a trace. However, this may still be enough to produce a very thin glaze of ice on exposed surfaces.”
Next Week’s Weather
The National Weather Service says “extremely cold weather” is expected Sunday through Wednesday, with the coldest temperatures Monday night and Tuesday morning with overnight lows falling into single digits north of I-20 and in the teens elsewhere.
The NWS says a significant winter storm is expected Sunday, with snow along and north of I-30 on Sunday afternoon and a mix of sleet and snow and some freezing rain further southeast.
“As even colder air arrives on Monday, a gradual transition to all snow will occur,” the NWS said. “There is still a great deal of uncertainty regarding accumulations. However, snowfall accumulations of at least 3 to 6 inches are possible northwest of a line from Jacksonville TX, to Shreveport, to Farmerville LA, and 1 to 3 inches of snow and some ice accumulations are expected farther to the southeast.”
Another round of winter weather is expected Wednesday, bringing a mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow to the area, the NWS said.