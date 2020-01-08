EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New England Patriots special teams coordinator and wide receivers coach Joe Judge has been hired as the New York Giants head coach.
The Giants and representatives for Judge reached a contract agreement Wednesday, less than 24 hours after the 38-year-old was offered the job and asked to turn around a franchise that has made the playoffs once since winning the Super Bowl in February 2012.
Judge succeeds Pat Shurmur, who was fired a week ago Monday after winning nine games in two seasons.
The hiring was surprising because Judge was not considered a favorite for the job. He had never been a head coach. However, he had worked for two of the top head coaches in football — Bill Belichick of the Patriots and Nick Saban of Alabama.
Co-owner John Mara said Judge was very impressive in his interview Monday.
“He knows what winning looks like and should look like,” Mara said.
Before the coaching search started last week, Mara and fellow co-owner Steve Tisch had said they wanted to hire a leader.
“We had a great conversation, and Joe articulated his vision of leadership and team building,” Tisch said. “He clearly learned some valuable lessons in both those areas while working with Bill Belichick and Nick Saban. He is an impressive young leader.’’