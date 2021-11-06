US Senators, Kirsten Gillibrand, Debbie Stabenow, Tammy Baldwin, Jeff Merkley and John Curtis, from left, hold a meeting at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. The U.N. climate summit in Glasgow gathers leaders from around the world, in Scotland’s biggest city, to lay out their vision for addressing the common challenge of global warming. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)