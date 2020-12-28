On Dec. 21, Congressman Louie Gohmert (R-Tyler) met privately with President Donald Trump at the White House along with four other Republicans who are supporting Trump's attempt to stay as president another term. On Sunday, Gohmert, an attorney and former three-term state district judge, filed a lawsuit in Tyler against Vice President Mike Pence to stop the electoral college vote count.
Challenger and former Vice President Joe Biden received 306 Electoral College votes to 232 for Trump.
Gohmert's lawsuit, filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, Tyler Division, cites the 1887 federal law called the Electoral Count Act. The lawsuit would be withdrawn if Pence (and Congress) appoints Trump as president for a second term.
"These provisions of Section 15 of the Electoral Count Act are unconstitutional insofar as they establish procedures for determining which of two or more competing slates of Presidential Electors for a given State are to be counted in the Electoral College," the lawsuit says. "This violation occurs because the Electoral Count Act directs the Defendant, Vice President Michael R. Pence, in his capacity as President of the Senate and Presiding Officer over the January 6, 2021 Joint Session of Congress: (1) to count the electoral votes for a State that have been appointed in violation of the Electors Clause; (2) limits or eliminates his exclusive authority and sole discretion under the Twelfth Amendment to determine which slates of electors for a State, or neither, may be counted; and (3) replaces the Twelfth Amendment’s dispute resolution procedure – under which the House of Representatives has sole authority to choose the President."
The lawsuit shines more light on a divide between Trump and Pence as well as his supporters.
On Twitter, Trump retweeted one of his supporters who went after Pence and doesn't want Pence to certify the election. Trump only follows 42 individuals on Twitter including Geraldo Rivera. On Dec. 26, Rivera said on Twitter, "For almost 4 years I’ve supported @realdonaldtrump who was assailed by leftist creeps who conjured the Russia Hoax to wreck his presidency. Nevertheless he prevailed. Sadly he lost a bitterly contested election. Sh** happens. However since, he has behaved like an entitled frat boy."
Congressmen Jim Jordan (Ohio), Matt Gaetz (Florida) Mo Brooks (Alabama) and Andy Biggs (Arizona) met with Gohmert and Trump. Joining Gohmert in the lawsuit is Arizona GOP chair Kelli Ward. She alleged, unsuccessfully in court, that election fraud was the reason for Biden winning Arizona.
"This is not an abstract or hypothetical question, but a live “case or controversy” under Article III that is ripe for a declaratory judgment arising from the events of December 14, 2020, where the State of Arizona (and several others) have appointed two competing slates of electors," Gohmert's lawsuit said.
In addition to Arizona, the lawsuit says Pence should have electors from Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin to cast their electoral college votes for Trump instead of Biden.
The lawsuit continues, "On January 6, 2021, when Congress convenes to count the electoral votes for President and Vice-President, Plaintiff Representative Gohmert will object to the counting of the Arizona slate of electors voting for Biden and to the Biden slates from the remaining Contested States. Rep. Gohmert is entitled to have his objection determined under the Twelve Amendment ... other Contested States have contested the certification of their State’s electoral votes by State executives, due to substantial evidence of election fraud that is the subject of ongoing litigation and investigations; and (4) Senators and Members of the House of Representatives have expressed their intent to challenge the electors and electoral votes certified by State executives in the Contested States."
The 28-page lawsuit details each state where Gohmert alleges election fraud and explains in detail the reason the lawsuit fits under the 1887 Electoral Count Act.
There are 12 plaintiffs on the lawsuit with Gohmert, who are all Arizona GOP election officials.