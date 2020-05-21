As I was sitting working on putting the newspaper to bed on Thursday night I received a text message from back home. 'Wyndi, Ms. Sybil passed away tonight," my mom said.
After stating that 96 was a 'ripe old age' and at least now, she would have a nice service, we told each other good night and moved on.
But the memories kept flooding my mind.
You see growing up, I was always a writer. I had an old typewriter that I started out on and eventually my school work would direct me toward a computer. The issue was my family certainly couldn't afford a computer.
Visiting my neighbors down the street -Bert and Sybil Maxwell - I found that they had a computer and reluctantly, they let the youngster use it.
Once establishing that I could indeed safely operate the machine, I visited their home often. In teen years I became the person the Maxwell's would go for computer help.
I also became one of those annoying teens who just didn't have time for them and once I went away to college, I would grumble but always go visit Ms. Sybil, especially the passing of Mr. Bert.
As I started professionally writing for newspapers, my family would always share the newspapers with her, and she loved it. She loved seeing my name in print, keeping up with happenings and even telling her daughters, "that's Wyndi, the girl from down the street, you remember her right?"
When I worked in Farmersville, writing nearly everything, she thought it was really neat. In Marshall, I don't usually get as many bylines as the editor, so she hadn't been a fan so far.
As I became an adult I would always make it a point to go visit, and Christmas before last I went to visit her, took her some food and a card. We spent probably an hour together just laughing and reminsing about old times.
A few months back, my mom told me that Ms. Sybil had taken a fall and her daughters moved her to a larger town to be close to them. She passed away peacefully, simply from old age.
Though she died, her legacy will live on and so will her spirit and encouragement toward a little girl who loved to write. Through the tears, I finished the newspaper and made deadline. Ms. Sybil would have been proud.