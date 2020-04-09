ETBU Sports Information
Even though the 2020 softball season was cut short due to COVID-19, ETBU believes it has a lot to celebrate as it debuts its promo video with the 2019 Texas Country Music Association Entertainer of the Year, Curtis Grimes.
This is the fourth year in a row that the softball team has put together a promo video for its season. With its theme being “Smile” and Grimes being an ETBU alumnus, the timing worked out to partner for the 2020 promo video.
“We are so honored and thankful that Curtis took the time to come to campus and shoot the video with us. We are so proud of him as an alum and know that he is a great representation of our university in the music world,” said head coach Janae Shirley. “Curtis is an incredibly kind and talented individual and we look forward to seeing the great things he will do in the music world.”
Grimes sings “Unsung a Reason to Smile Despite the Difficult Times.”
ETBU’s season ended after its Arizona trip where it played in the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) Leadoff Classic. The Tigers went 5-0 winning the classic and were named the number one team in the nation the following Wednesday. The very next day is when the NCAA canceled the rest of the winter championships and the entire spring season.
The Tigers finished number one in the final NFCA NCAA Division III poll at 15-0. They were 6-0 in the American Southwest Conference and at Taylor Field. They were awarded eight ASC East Players of the Week, one NFCA National Player of the Week, and had one NFCA Leadoff Classic All-Tournament team member.
About ETBU Softball
ETBU is one of the premiere softball programs in NCAA Division III playing in 13 NCAA Tournaments, two World Series, and winning the 2010 national championship. I has won nine ASC Tournament Championships and has been ranked by the NFCA for 95 straight weeks. Two players were selected for the NCAA Woman of the Year Top 9 in 2013 and 2016 along with producing seven CoSIDA Academic All-Americans and five ASC Distinguished Scholar-Athletes.
About Taylor Field
Taylor Field was named by Turface Athletics as 2018 NFCA Field of the Year in NCAA Division III. Constructed in 1998, Taylor Field has continually been improved to ensure a quality environment. In 2017, Tiger Softball launched the Domus Victorium–Solus Christus…a Home for Champions–For Christ Alone campaign that led to the new 3,000 square foot facility, featuring a locker room for 32 student-athletes, coaches’ offices, and a lounge for team study, fellowship, and discipleship. In addition to the clubhouse, an artificial playing surface by Symmetry Turf of Mt. Pleasant was added in the infield and outfield, a new padded outfield wall for enhanced player safety, backstop netting, handicapped-access stands in the left and right field, and a berm for additional seating in center field.
About Curtis Grimes
A Texas native, Grimes was raised on a steady diet of Alan Jackson and George Strait. After a childhood filled with playing baseball and eventually earning a collegiate scholarship, Grimes was given the opportunity to appear on the hit reality TV show “The Voice” in 2011. Under coach CeeLo Green, Grimes ended up finishing as a Top 10 Finalist of Season 1.
Following success from the show, Grimes released new music and performed shows across the United States. In 2014, he and his hit single “Home to Me” were picked up by the national salon chain “Supercuts” and placed in the mainstream spotlight. Not only was the song featured across the country but Grimes got to put on his acting boots and star in the National commercial. That same year Grimes started to see his hard work pay off when he was awarded “New Male Vocalist of the Year” at the annual Texas Regional Radio Awards.
In 2018, Grimes was named “Male Vocalist of the Year” at The Texas Country Music Awards hosted by the Texas Country Music Association. He also received the honors of winning “Christian Country Artist of the Year” and “Christian Country Song of the Year.” In 2019, Grimes took home the “Entertainer of the Year” award along with the “Christian Country Song of the Year” for the second year in a row.
Grimes now has nine No. 1 singles on the Texas Country Music chart and a recently acquired No. 1 song on the national Power Source Christian County Music chart.
His music and more information can be found at “www.curtisgrimes.com” and the video can be found at “https://youtu.be/TCFNqKjwt_I”.