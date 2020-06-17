After each school year is over, I often reflect on the year in sports and I can usually tell myself it was a fun year.
That’s definitely the case of the first half of the year but with COVID-19 taking everything by storm, I don’t think ‘fun’ is the appropriate word.
The virus obviously affected way more than just sports but it hit the sports world hard, and again, sports go beyond just a game.
Many senior athletes of spring sports would have had a chance to showcase their talents for another chance at earning scholarship and making continuing their athletic careers at the next level but that’s obviously not happening.
The virus forced us to practice social distancing and ruined the chances of some student athletes to truly learn about team work and sacrifice for the better good.
Thankfully, we were able to play fall sports and our high school football season certainly didn’t lack drama and excitement.
As I wrote after football season, Marshall, under new athletic director and head football coach Jake Griedl, experienced its trials, including the loss of teammate Hayden Blalock and making a major change at quarterback.
Like I said before, I doubt I’ll ever forget covering Elysian Fields’ bi-district playoff game where they won 74-50, then the struggle to find internet, something that’s hard to come by in Shelby County.
One of the best football stories in the area is that of the Harleton Wildcats under first-year head coach Kyle Little. Harleton was 1-9 in each of its last two seasons and 2-8 before that and Little led the Wildcats to a 10-3 overall record, a 5-1 record against district opponents for the district championship and three rounds deep into the playoffs.
Harleton’s season ending loss was my last football game to cover for the year and we made our transition to basketball season, which was also full of great memories.
It was the first season of the Eric Woods era as head coach of the Lady Mavs while the Mavericks were co-district champs and a highlight from their season was a buzzer-beating-three pointer from Chris Leonard to defeat the Lufkin Panthers.
I enjoyed covering Jefferson’s boys basketball team make its deep run into the playoffs, which was happening right before the virus hit the states hard. I was able to cover a handful of baseball and softball and baseball games.
The last softball game I covered was Hallsville at Marshall and after that was over, I was pretty sure that was the last game I’d cover for the year but was trying to convince myself otherwise.
After that, I covered a couple games in the Hallsville baseball tournament where we discovered games would be suspended for at least two weeks, possibly for the remainder of the season, but again, I was holding out hope that I’d be able to cover the student athletes playing on the diamond again this season.
That obviously did not happen and many seniors were unable to play their final semester of sports. I’m probably missing other noteworthy things that happened during the school year and if that’s the case, my apologies.
This school year really was a tale of two semesters.