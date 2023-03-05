Both Hallsville East and Hallsville West Elementary schools recently congratulated students taking part in UIL competition.
At Hallsville East, individual awards went to:
- Second-graders Matthew Rager Jr., for secton place chess; and Isaiah Wilkerson, for first place chess.
- Third-graders Jack Miller, for sixth place chess; Tripp Labay, for third place storytelling; Korbin Vigil, for first place music memory; Logan Bass, for first place chess; and Miles Steward, for first place music memory.
- Fourth-grader Miller McCaskill, for second place ready writing.
Team awards included third place for the fourth grade music memory team of Liam Franklin, Stevie Kilgore, Miles Steward, Reighann Kiel, Sam Conley and Clayden Bradley; second place for the third grade chess team of Max Proctor, Major Shirley, Jack Miller and Logan Bass; and first place for the second grade chess team of Hallie Wright, Matthew Rager Jr, Lincoln Norris and Isaiah Wilkerson.
Overall awards included third place for second grade and third place for third grade.
At Hallsville West, individual awards went to:
- Second-graders Cameron Williams, for fifth place in chess; Natalie Mullikin and Heston Orr, tied for first place in music memory; and Jolee Pickenpaugh, for fourth place in creative writing.
- Third-graders Blake Hertel, for fifth place in chess; and Arden Rose Childs, for first place in music memory.
- Fourth-graders Hannah Courtney, for third place in chess; Brooklyn Folmar, for fifth place in oral reading; Kyle Johnson, for fourth place in spelling; and Lexi Hearron, for fifth place in number sense.
Team awards included third place in chess for the second grade team; third place in music memory for the second grade team; third place in creative writing for the second grade team; second place in music memory for the third grade team; third place in ready writing for the fourth grade team; third place in oral reading for the fourth grade team; third place in spelling for the fourth grade team; third place in art for the fourth grade team; and third place in number sense for the fourth grade team.