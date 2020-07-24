KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Three straight finishes outside the top 10 for Denny Hamlin these days counts as a rough patch.
He was once again smooth as they get Thursday night.
Hamlin hung around the front of the pack all night, avoiding trouble that cost several playoff contenders in the final stage, then breezed past Kevin Harvick for the lead in the closing laps. Hamlin then held off charging Brad Keselowski for his NASCAR Cup Series-leading fifth victory of the season and 42nd overall. He also won for the second straight time at Kansas Speedway.
Hamlin had struggled the past three weeks, failing to finish better than 12th. But after showing good speed early, his Joe Gibbs Racing team made all the right calls during a crash-filled final stage.
Keselowski finished second and Martin Truex Jr. came across third. Harvick wound up sliding to fourth and Erik Jones capped a big day for the Gibbs boys in fifth.
William Byron led the race as he chased his first career race, but he slide backward after a late caution and wound up finishing 10th. Alex Bowman also made a charge to the lead but finished behind Aric Almirola and Cole Custer in eighth.
The youngsters wound up leaving it to the veterans to battle it out over the final laps.
Truex may have had the fastest car on the track by the end of the night. But he ran out of time trying to chase down his teammate.