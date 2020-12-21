Christmas is a little extra special this year for local first responders as a coalition of individuals and businesses with the delivery of hams, dropped off on Wednesday.
Bradley said the initiative started aboutsix years ago by Texas National Bank president and Marshall HomeCare & Hospice owner Wes White as a gesture of appreciation.
“This came during a period of time when all you read in the (mainstream) media was negativity toward them, and we thought, ‘Hey, let’s let these guys know that that’s not everybody. That’s not their community,’” said Bradley. “We decided we’re going to make them feel good about themselves, so that’s why we started.”
A total of 240 hams were delivered on Wednesday — xxx of them went to the staff of the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office; xx were given to Marshall Police Department; xx to Marshall Fire Department and even the two local game wardens received a ham.
Contributors included