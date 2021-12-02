Over 40 vendors of handmade goods from around Harrison County and beyond will gather in Harleton this Saturday for the community’s second annual Christmas Market and parade at the Harleton Volunteer Fire Department from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m..
Event Coordinator Dolanda Harper said market vendors will sell homemade salsa, resin art and soap art, plus much more. The market will pause all activities around 11 a.m. for the Harleton Christmas Parade, which will meander down US Hwy 154 two times for visitors to see.
At noon, the Volunteer Fire Department will also host a spaghetti lunch, which is open to the public. Ash Dance Company will perform a dance show near the department at 12:30 p.m.