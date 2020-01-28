Today is a very special day for us here at the Harrison County Agrilife Extension Office. As many of you know Joann Beck the Administrative Assistant for Randy Reeves and me retired last summer. We are pleased to announce that Kelsie Hopkins formerly Kelsie Hudson has joined the Harrison County Agrilife Team. Kelsie has lived in Harrison County her entire life and has been very involved in the community. She was an active 4H member growing up and later was a member of Marshall FFA and the Marshall Mavette’s. Please help us to welcome Kelsie to this position.
The Harrison County Master Gardener’s and The Texas Forest Service have teamed up for a FREE tree giveaway. This will be held at the Harrison County Agrilife Extension Office on February 1st. The event will start at 9. First Come First Served. Limit of 2 trees per family please to make sure everyone has a chance to share in the joy of planting a tree. When I was about 5 years old my Dad and I planted some Live Oak Trees at our home in Galveston County. Those trees are much older now and are giant majestic Oaks. Plant a tree with your kids or grandkids to share memories such as this with them. It may not be a big deal to them now but I guarantee you it will in the future.
Next week the East Texas Turf Grass Conference will be in Overton. If you would like to have that professional looking yard then here is a great starting place. If you need CEU’s for your Private applicator License 5 will be available that day. There is a $35.00 registration fee that includes lunch. Registration starts at 8 and the program will begin at 8:20 and should end around 3:30. You can pay at the door.
The East Texas Piney Wood’s CEU Program will be held on February 21st at Kelleyville Community Center just West of Jefferson. This event was formerly hosted by Harrison/Gregg Counties but will be opened to more counties this year. We have a great list of speakers that will speak on weed control, pasture management, pond management, and of course wild pig control methods. The registration fee will be $35.00 and will include 5 CEU’s and a Catfish Dinner. Please RSVP to 903-935-8413
Farm City Week Rabbit Validation will be held February 25th at the Marshall City Arena.
Farm City Week Dates are as follows March 23rd will be the Voice of Agriculture Speech Contest that is sponsored by Downs Funeral Home.
Livestock heck in Tuesday March 24th. The Market Lambs and Market Goats will show that evening.
Wednesday the 25th the Market Hogs, Market Steers and Breeding heifer show will take place.
Thursday we will conclude with the Ag Mechanics Show, The Cake Show and that evening will be the Premium Auction to celebrate the accomplishments of our Youth.
Saturday March 28th - New this year the Master Gardener’s will be at the City Arena to host their annual plant sale come and join us it is always a lot of fun and The Harrison County Master Gardeners are excited to about this new opportunity
