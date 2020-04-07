The number of COVID-19 positive cases have now boosted to 11, Harrison County Judge Chad Sims announced Monday.
“I’ve just been notified by the Texas Department of State Health Services that we have three additional positive cases of the coronavirus,” Sims posted on his “Harrison County Judge” Facebook page around 3:30 p.m.
“That brings our Harrison County total to 11,” he said.
Just an hour before that news, Sims had been told that the number of cases had shot to eight. During the announcement of those two additional cases, he said it was not known at this time how the residents contracted the virus.
As he announced the news of the now new total of 11 positive cases, Sims said the good news is he’s not aware that any of these cases are requiring hospitalization.
“Please join me in prayer for complete recoveries,” he said.
Sims said national leaders had warned over the weekend that the nation would see an uptick this week in confirmed cases of the virus and related deaths.
“As testing in our communities increases, we are likely to see the number of cases increase,” said Sims. “We must take this seriously and stay home.”
Sims said he’s had questions about the process of reporting results of people that work in one county, but live in another; or, as in many cases, work in another state, being that Harrison County is so close to the Louisiana border.
The judge said results are supposed to be reported to the county of residence.
“That doesn’t always happen and can be very slow,” he explained.
And because of Harrison County’s location, many county residents are getting tested in nearby Longview or Shreveport, La.
“Longview/Gregg County has been good about reporting because the info goes to the same agency (Dept. of State Health Services DSHS) that we use,” said Sims. “I’m sure Shreveport has their attention focused on their residents. If they are reporting back to Texas, it would go to Austin before it made its way back to us.”
He said the county has also had other issues with out-of-state laboratories being slow to report or reporting directly to Austin.
“I’ve been reporting the numbers that I’m given because it’s the best we have at the moment,” Judge Sims said.
He urged residents to please take this global pandemic along with mandatory stay-at-home orders seriously.
“For your safety and that of your neighbors, please stay home,” said Sims.
The county judge said a number of employers are taking extra steps to keep their employees and the public healthy.
“I urge you to follow all the CDC hygiene guidelines whether at work or at home,” said Sims. “Thank you all for continuing to be positive and supportive of each other.
“This is a large county but not so large that we don’t all feel like neighbors,” he added. “Please continue to do your part and we’ll get through this together.”