The Harrison County Elections Office released the following results from Tuesday's runoff elections for both the Republican and Democratic primaries. Results are unofficially until canvassed. The general election will be in November.
Here's how Harrison County voters voted:
Harrison County Races
Republican Precinct 1 Chair: Bill Elliott was elected with 49 votes, or 66 percent, compared to Lou Gaw, who received 25 votes, or about 34 percent.
Republican Precinct 14 Chair: Fuzzy Harmon was elected with 85 votes, or about 89 percent of the vote, to Donna Philyaw's 11 votes, or about 11 percent.
Republican Precinct 17 Chair: Charlene Henigan Franks was elected with 11 votes, about 69 percent of the votes, to Stan Mann's five votes, or about 31 percent.
State and National Races
Jrmar "JJ" Jefferson took 213 votes, or about 62 percent of Harrison County's votes, to Victor Dunn's 129, or 38 percent, for the Democratic nominee spot in the Congressional District 1 race.
Mike Collier received 178 votes, or 53 percent, to Michelle Beckley's 161 votes, or 47 percent, in the Democratic race for lieutenant governor.
Rochelle Mercedes Garza got 197 votes, while Joe Jaworski got 149 votes, for the Democratic race for attorney general.
Janet Dudding for 216 votes and Angel Luis Vega got 121 votes in the Democratic race for comptroller.
Sandragrace Martinez got 162 votes and Jay Kleberg got 175 votes in the Democratic race for land commissioner.
Ken Paxton got 613 votes and George P. Bush got 231 votes in the Republican race for attorney general.
Dawn Buckingham got 545 votes and Tim Westley got 253 votes in the Republican land commissioner race.
Wayne Christian got 676 and Sarah Stogner got 147 votes in the Republican race for railroad commissioner.