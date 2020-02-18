Harrison County 4H members have been really busy this past week and this week at the San Antonio Livestock Show.
Avery Hunt of Hallsville won her class in the Charolais Jr. Heifer Show at San Antonio. She went on to become Reserve Champion in her age division. Avery and her heifer Covergirl have had a great start to 2020. In Ft Worth she was Grand Champion Charolais and they teamed up for a 3rd place finish in Showmanship. Congratulations to Avery and Covergirl on a great accomplishment.
Corbin Hunt and his heifer Kiki won their class at San Antonio. They then won their Age Division which sent them in the ring to participate for Grand Champion Charolais Female. The judge then selected them Grand Champion Charolais Female and Corbin was awarded a $10,000.00 scholarship.
The Harrison County Shooting Sports Team had a great outing as well. Two of the shooters this was their first competition, 2 more shot a perfect score in Trap, and 4 shooters advanced to the final round and shot on Sunday for the Big Money.
The team coached by Mac Soules consisted of:
- Cortlynn Hendrix
- Wyndell Hendrix
- Jake Vail
- Micah Cuttler scored 52 (Jr)
- Clay Hendrix scored 89 (Sr) both advancing to Lewis Class Shoot offs for American Trap
- Caleb Cuttler scored 89 & 89 (Jr)
- Tucker Soules scored 91 & 87 (Jr)
- Caleb McPherson scored 88 & 84 (Sr)
- Hunter McPherson scored 89 & 86 (Sr)
- All four advancing to Sporting Clay finals.
This week Savannah Payne-Parker will be exhibiting her Market Steer project. Eli Emery will be showing his Market Swine Project. Good Luck to the Parker and Emery Family.
Congratulations go out to the Plaschke Family. This past weekend Daisy Plaschke and her heifer Delilah were named Grand Champion Angus heifer and won their first belt buckle at the Quitman Young Farmers Livestock Show.
Great Kids Doing Great Things.
Other events in Harrison County.
The East Texas Pineywood’s CEU Program will be held on February 21st at Kelleyville Community Center just West of Jefferson. This event was formerly hosted by Harrison/Gregg Counties but will be opened to more counties this year.
Mrs. Jessica Rymel CEA Ag/NR from Cass County will be discussing Strategic Feral Hog Trapping Techniques.
Stephen Gowin CEA Ag/NR from Rains County will be discussing pond management and aquatic weed control.
Daniel Mielke will be discussing Record Keeping and understanding labels along with Mr Burge Linton. After lunch these two will be discussing impregnating Fertilizer with Herbicides for Pasture Weed Control.
Mr Lee Dudley CEA Ag/NR for Panola County will be on hand to discuss external parasite control in Beef Cattle.
The registration fee will be $35.00 and will include 5 CEU’s and a Catfish Dinner. Lunch is sponsored by Legacy Ag Credit. Please RSVP to 903-935-8413.
Farm City Week Rabbit Validation will be February 25th at the Marshall City Arena.
Make plans to attend the annual Peach Tree Pruning Demonstration that will be held Saturday February 29th at GY Ranch on Highway 80 west of Marshall. Sherry Yates will be the host and discuss the importance of proper pruning and thinning practices to maximize Peach harvest. Best Management Practices for disease and Pest Control will be discussed as well. Registration will start at 9:30 with the program concluding at noon. Bring your loppers as this will be a hands-on workshop. The cost is free. This is always a great program. If your Peaches are sub-par this could be the answer to an enjoyable bowl of Peaches and homemade ice cream later this summer.
Follow us on Facebook at Harrison County Agrilife Extension for more updates, programs, announcements, and deadlines.