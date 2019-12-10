If you are a current Texas Department of Agriculture Private Appliacator License Holder, and you are needing Continuing Education hours, then here is a deal for you. This Thursday there will be a Pesticide Applicators Training Program in Overton. Five CEU’s will be offered, 1 L&R, 1 IPM and 3 General. The program will start at 8:30 am and will conclude at 3pm. On- Site Registration is $60.00 and will include lunch. The meeting will be held at the Texas A&M Agrilife Research and Extension Center 1710 N. Hwy 3053, Overton, TX 75684. Topics will include Weed control Strategies for pastures and hayfields, Wild Pig Control, Aquatic Weed Control, and External Parasite Control in Beef Cattle. For more information call Pam Hickman at 903-834-6191
The Harrison County Master Gardener class will start soon. Dec 10th is the deadline to register. There will be online classes and in person classes. You must complete 50 hours of instruction total. If you could not participate in the past because of your busy schedule this gives you an opportunity that you need to take advantage of.
February 1 the Master Gardener’ in conjunction with the Texas Forest Service will be having a tree giveaway here at the Extension Office from 9:30 to noon. First come first served.
The Master Gardener’s are also planning a One of a Kind Landscape design school. During this unique educational experience, you will learn how to design, plant, and manage a landscape that is beautiful, low maintenance, heat and drought tolerant, and the ultimate in environmental responsibility. No previous design, plant, or management knowledge is needed.
Presented in a very time- and travel-efficient format, this 2 day course will take place in Marshall the weekend of April 4rd and 5th , and consist of an in-depth classroom program that will last 8 hours and the registration fee for this part is $50.00 per household. Followed by a personalized extended (1.0 hour) landscape design consultation to be conducted the second day for a fee of $100.00 per household.
Dr. Steve George, Professor and Extension Landscape Specialist with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and creator of the Earth-Kind® Environmental Landscape Management System, is the lead instructor and will personally conduct all of the design consultations.
When the course is complete, you will have been given a wealth of land- scape knowledge and will leave with a labeled working landscape plan for the major landscape area of your choice.
Class size is very limited, so you will want to enroll as soon as possible. For more information, please contact Matt Garrett (903-935-8413),
Pig, Lamb & Goat Validation will be Saturday December 14th at Hallsville Ag Farm 9-11am and Marshall Ag Farm 1-3pm & Sunday December 15th at Waskom Ag Shop 1-3pm. Entry forms can be found at www.farmcityweek.org