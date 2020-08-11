STAFF REPORTS
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims shared some good news on Monday, reporting 43 more COVID-19 recoveries for the county and only two new cases.
“Let’s keep working so these numbers will stay low!” Judge Sims encouraged during his daily 4 p.m. update, Monday.
Of the cumulative total of 695 positive cases for the county, 35 have ended in death, 556 have been recoveries and 104 are considered active cases.
Judge Sims noted that a free testing site will open in the county, starting Tuesday, Aug. 11, by the Texas Division of Emergency Management.
“The state has let us know that there is a testing team in between jobs that can come here and provide testing,” said Sims.
The testing team will set up at Marshall Convention Center, 2501 E. End Blvd. S., from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, through Saturday.
“This will be walk-up testing. No appointment needed,” the county judge said. “We hope they’ll be here the whole time but it’s possible they could be called away.
“Please share this so that anyone who needs to be tested can get it,” he urged.
Symptoms are not required to be tested.