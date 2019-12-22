For the past 20 years the Harrison County Retired Teachers Association has provided books to first graders in all the county elementary schools during December.
This year members Cozzetta Robinson, Dudley Swofford and Sally Swoffard visited Harleton Elementary School to distribute the books.
Approximately 60 first graders left the Harleton Middle School Library with their own book to read and share with family and friends during the holiday.
HCRTA is the local unit of the Texas Retired Teachers Association. It is made up of all school district retired personnel. They meet at 11:30 a.m. at Cumberland Presbyterian Church on the third Tuesday of the months of September, October, November, December, February, March, April and May.
If a personnel already belongs to TRTA at the cost of $35 per year, the cost to join the local Harrison County organization is an additional $10.
The next HCRTA meeting will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020.
All school district personnel are invited to join the organization on that day. For more information call Clemmie Copeland at 903-935-1771 or Sally Swofford at 903-407-1173.