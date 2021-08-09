For the past week Harrison County Judge Chad Sims reported that the county has seen an additional 178 new COVID-19 cases, along with three additional virus-related fatalities.
“The three new fatalities show that this virus can still have serious consequences,’ Sims said, “Please be cautious, protect yourself and those around you. Also, please pray for these families who are suffering through the loss of a loved one.”
This sharp increase in case numbers, and deaths, is accompanied by a rise in the areas COVID-19 hospitalization rate, which now sits at 14 percent.
“The trend continues to increase similar to the rest of the state,” Sims said, “To slow or stop the trend we must take precautions whether avoiding crowds, wearing a mask or getting vaccinated.”
For more information on COVID-19 case numbers, or on where or how to get vaccinated, go to the county health department’s website at www.harrisoncountyhealthdept.org.