Two people are in custody after the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Team conducted a drug bust in the 2300 block of Katherine Street, in Marshall, Thursday.
Arrested were Mark Lewis, 40, of Marshall, and Maygn Goode, 32, of Harleton.
“The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Team (ERT) executed a narcotic search warrant at 2303 Katherine St,” a press release from HCSO Criminal Investigations/Patrol Capt. Tyler Owen indicated. “The search warrant was obtained due to an ongoing narcotic investigation, conducted by Sheriff’s Office Narcotic Investigators.”
The search revealed a large amount of narcotics, U.S. currency, and stolen firearms, which resulted in the arrest of Lewis and Goode.
“This is an example of why conducting these types of narcotic warrants, is imperative to the safety and health of our community,” Harrison County Sheriff “BJ” Fletcher stated.
Sheriff Fletcher further thanked the Marshall Police Department and Police Chief Cliff Carruth for having a fantastic relationship with HCSO, and always extending a helping hand when or if needed.