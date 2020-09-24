LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The volume of text messages that Miami guard Tyler Herro got after Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals was overwhelming. He didn’t have time to reply to most, including close friends who reached out to celebrate the best game of his life.
Among those who did get texts back from Herro: Shaquille O’Neal and Dwyane Wade, a couple of players who know what it’s like to win an Eastern Conference title with the Heat.
“Shaq hit me up, D-Wade hit me up,” Herro said Thursday. “D-Wade, we’ve talked a couple times after playoff games. He says ‘good game’ and gives me some tips on what he’s seeing when he’s watching.”
Herro and the Heat seem to be putting those tips to good use. They’re one win from the NBA Finals, leading the Boston Celtics 3-1 in this East title series with Game 5 — the possible clincher — awaiting tonight at Walt Disney World.
There was no celebratory tones at the optional Heat practice Thursday. They know how close the series has been, with perhaps the biggest proof being the composite score of the four games — Celtics 441, Heat 441.
“You just have to continue to try to get better as the series goes on,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “It’ll be two extremely desperate, urgent teams. That’s what it’s all about in the playoffs.”
The closeness of the games works both ways: While it serves as a reason for the Heat to be cautious, it also works as a reason for the Celtics to be optimistic. No Boston team has successfully rallied from a 3-1 deficit since 1981, though the Celtics have no reason to feel like they’ve been overmatched in this series either.
“I believe that if we put forth our best effort, if we are locked in on what we need to accomplish and we play with great authority and confidence, then we can win any given game,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said. “That’s what you have to go into any game with. You don’t play the score of the series as much as you play the importance of each possession. I think that that’s the bottom line. We have to play each possession with the utmost importance.”
Finding an answer for Herro is probably of the utmost importance as well.
The 20-year-old rookie scored 37 points in Miami’s Game 4 win, helping carry Miami on a night where Jae Crowder and Duncan Robinson were a combined 1 for 14 from the floor, 1 for 11 from 3-point range.