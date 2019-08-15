The Holloway family has been helping Marshall area families put quality carpets in their homes and keep those carpets clean for several decades.
This tradition began in 1971, when Jack and Sally Holloway opened Holloway's Carpet. Then, in 1985, the Holloway family opened a carpet cleaning service.
Today, Karen and Steve Holloway are involved in operating Holloway's Carpet, while Wes Holloway operates the carpet cleaning business. Both businesses are located at 607 W. Pinecrest Drive.
Holloway's Carpet features several types of flooring, including carpet, tile, hardwood and vinyl in addition to custom showers and backsplashes.
Holloway's carpet cleaning service cleans area rugs, carpeting and upholstery. They also offer tile and grout cleaning and complete water restoration services.
For more information, contact either business at 903-938-7911.