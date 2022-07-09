Marshall, TX (75670)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 74F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 74F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.