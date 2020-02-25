Honey has a lot of nutritional benefits. Chocolate is believed to have high levels of antioxidants. Cheese is a crowd pleaser. Try this Honey Choco-Cheese Brownies recipe from the National Honey Board:
Ingredients:
- 4 oz. unsweetened chocolate
- ½ cup butter or margarine
- ¾ cup sugar
- ¼ cup honey
- 3 eggs
- 1 cup flour
- ½ tsp baking powder
- ½ tsp ground cinnamon
- ¼ tsp salt
- 1 tsp vanilla
- ½ cup chopped nuts
For Cream Cheese Marble:
- 4 oz. cream cheese, softened
- 1 T honey
- 1 T sugar
Directions:
For batter:
Melt chocolate and butter in saucepan; set aside to cool.
Combine cooled chocolate mixture, sugar, honey, and eggs.
Combine flour, baking powder, cinnamon and salt. Add to chocolate mixture. Stir in vanilla and nuts.
For Cream Cheese Marble:
Combine remaining ingredients and mix until smooth.
Spread half of batter in greased 9-inch square pan; pour Cream Cheese marble over top. Drop spoonfuls of remaining chocolate batter and swirl with Cream Cheese Marble. Bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 25-30 minutes. Cool and cut into squares.
