Several years ago I began reading philosophy and theology in my history professor’s class titled “Ideological Foundations of Western Civilization” that he had taught for many years.
It was a two-semester course, focusing on the great books of the western world beginning with Plato and Aristotle and ending with Tillich and Whitehead. I took this course in my sophomore year with Professor Kerney Adams who had chaired the history department at Eastern Kentucky University for many years.
Professor Adams took me under his wing as a student and mentored me in my study of history and philosophy. This was a reading, writing and discussion course without any tests.
We were graded on our comprehension of the materials we read and how we responded in oral and written analysis of materials.
Professor Adams was an agnostic (not an atheist) who was seeking to know the truth and striving to understand what exists as reasonable and legitimate.
He often encouraged students to take leadership in the classes and to present what we were learning in both written and oral form. From the fall of 1965, I worked with Adams in these challenging classes, reading through the great texts of philosophy and theology that had shaped the thinking of western civilization.
From that early experience I would become Professor Adams’ friend and committed helper. I continued through my senior year working with him in these two courses, often taking leadership in the discussions and talking about the great thinkers.
When I was approaching my graduation in 1968 with a B.A. in history and sociology, Adams talked with me and insisted that I stay at Eastern and work on a M.A. in history.
I took his challenge and enrolled for an M.A. before finishing my B.A.
During these years I struggled with my faith and what I believed. Two things came into my life to assist me in maintaining my commitment to Jesus as my Savior and Lord and to His Word.
I read Francis Schaeffer’s great books Escape from Reason, The God Who Is There and He Is There and He Is Not Silent. Schaeffer set my thinking in context and enabled me to understand that God is real; He is responsible for all things and He holds all things together.
These books were the intellectual fuel that powered my thinking about the ideas and beliefs in western civilization, particularly those ideas that questioned the existence of God and His creation.
As I struggled with these ideas I also wrestled with my personal reality—did I have what it takes to succeed, to be successful in my studies and academic initiatives.
I was doubting that I had what it takes.
During this struggle I was also reading the works of one of the great evangelists who had trained at Asbury College in Wilmore, Kentucky, and had gone to work in India.
I learned that E. Stanley Jones was speaking at a Methodist church in Lexington, Kentucky, in 1967. I determined that I would go hear this great missionary and Christian writer.
I do not remember what he spoke on but a passage of scripture he quoted was imprinted on my thinking at the time of his uttering it. It has remained there in my thinking to this present day.
“Let no man glory in men. For all things are yours; whether Paul, or Apollos, or Cephas, or the world, or life, or death, or things present, or things to come; all are yours; and ye are Christ’s; and Christ is God’s” (1 Corinthians 3:21-23).
Paul was very wealthy, highly-educated and a prominent Jewish leader. He walked away from that wealth and position to become a Christian.
He would become a follower of Jesus and would establish many churches and communicate with them—Ephesus, Rome, Colosse, Philippi, Thessalonica and Corinth. These ancient documents would become part of the Bible and would communicate important truths to us about who believers are and what we possess in Christ.
“Do not glory in men!” was a statement of rebuke. Paul was advising the Corinthians and us that we are not to make too much of great men, to take sides in factions.
I had struggled with what I had and wondered if I could accomplish what I wanted to accomplish given those possessions, relationships, finances and experiences. I got my answer when Jones quoted Paul’s words to the Corinthians. The words that captured my attention were “all things are yours.”
Our adequacy is in God, not in people, possessions or experiences. What did Paul mean when he said “all things are yours” to the Corinthians?
Did he mean that becoming a Christian gives a person the right to take anything in the world, whatever he wants?
He did not mean that we have the license to steal, to rob, to ruin others.
This is an important statement because he repeats it in this passage.
God has given us all the great men, women who have lived, written or spoken truth in the past, present and future.
They can benefit us. He has given us the world in which we live that we can study and utilize. He has given us life and all its vast resources. Then he even adds to this amazing list “death.”
God has given us even death as a benefactor through the resurrection of Jesus. We do not need to fear this final enemy.
He says “things present, or things to come” are ours. We have all we need to accomplish what we need to.
In all this we belong to Jesus and we all, along with Him, belong to God. I hope this passage becomes the encouragement for you that it has been for me all these years since I heard E. Stanley Jones quote it that evening.
We need to encourage one another as we attempt to fulfill God’s purpose for our lives.
There is no problem or obstacle that we need fear with God and His people to enable us and encourage us.
Share your thoughts with me at drjerryhopkins@yahoo.com .
You may also reach me at Dr. Jerry Hopkins, P. O. Box 1363, Marshall, Texas 75671