Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
A partner might need more encouragement and support from you. Patience is important, but be honest and let go if a situation just isn’t working. An age difference can be a factor to consider regarding one you cherish. Tonight: Dinner date with one you love.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
Wellness is important today. The impact of longtime health habits becomes apparent. Reach fitness goals with patience and attention to detail. Water therapies can be especially effective. Tonight: Organize your living space and clear out clutter, and you’ll feel so much lighter.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
A magnetic attraction can develop. The planets show so many changes around you, though, that a relationship might not stabilize. Today promises some dalliances and liaisons. Enjoy, but with caution if you are attached. Tonight: Children give delight and joy.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
Today ushers in a sentimental, emotional cycle. Keepsakes and memorabilia remind you of earlier times. Memories are a gift to remind you how much you’ve grown. You feel more settled with home and family issues. Tonight: You realize what your heritage and family background means.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
You can do a great deal of writing today. Cards and letters, as well as stories and poems, flow freely. Neighbors are friendly; accept invitations they extend. Return phone calls promptly. They can be very important. Tonight: Finish old emails and clear out your inbox.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
Today promises you information about and an understanding of financial matters. You have a changing attitude about income and security. There is a new awareness about what money really does and doesn’t mean. Tonight: Be ready to grow, expand and experiment to assure success.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
Today draws in vivid dreams and insights. Your emotions and desires are strong. Maintain balance. You attract attention and can win support for a favorite project of yours if you reach out to others. Tonight: Follow fresh ideas and take the initiative.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
The roles others play in your life are chameleon-like. You are sensitive to sound and color and can excel at artistic expression or musical performance. Meditation offers you new philosophies and insights. Tonight: You’re aware of how you have used time and resources.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
Use care in establishing a new relationship. People offer advice and assistance. Human interest values such as friendship are worth more than business acumen. There are surprises revolving around love. Tonight: Thinking about being cautious for the first time in your life.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
The role of guide and teacher is yours today. Much is expected of you. Others rely on your skills. You realize that a part of the past must end. You will want to be unencumbered. Relatives respond if you express your love. Tonight: Relax.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
There are marvelous social prospects with foreign-born or well-traveled friends. Be friendly if on a journey now. There can be meetings with kind and valuable people. Enroll in an online seminar or class. Tonight: Writing and publishing are favored.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
Be tolerant if others are inattentive. There is a general air of being preoccupied, which interferes with deep concentration. Divide work hours into small segments to make the best of this trend. Tonight: Detective and occult themes in movies and books are engrossing.
for entertainment only