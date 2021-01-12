Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
Rise to the occasion if there is an element of the unexpected at work. A sense of humor helps with unpredictable co-workers. Be well informed about new developments in your field. Capitalize on valuable contacts. Tonight: Remember, you are not an island.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
You’ll be inventive, will communicate well, and can initiate improvement at work. Your willingness to experiment impresses the right people. Friends voice new goals. There could be a turnover at work. Tonight: You must be patient if new co-workers need extra help.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
Patience is a must regarding a cherished project. Be discreet about voicing controversial ideas. Integrate old experiences with advice from others to find the best direction. Folk wisdom and tradition provide insight. Tonight: You share a secret with another.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
You’ll be swept along by the plans of partners. When in doubt, listen to what your spirit confirms as right. It’s a day to let others ask for advice before you offer it. Adapt and cooperate. Teamwork is the key to success. Tonight: Relax.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
Working conditions may be less than perfect. Adapt and develop an accepting attitude. You’ll have a special rapport with pets as well as wild creatures. The loving care you extend to them will be richly rewarded. Tonight: They’ll show appreciation in unexpected ways.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
Your own offspring or youngsters belonging to friends share their wisdom and wit in a memorable manner. Wholesome recreation renews you for serious projects. Take the day off if you’re able. Tonight: Let go of old habits to prepare for a fresh new beginning.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
You will recognize new needs expressed by family members. Adopt a live-and-let-live attitude in coping with an independent or eccentric relative. Bring a spiritual, healing atmosphere to the home. Tonight: Don’t let yourself be swayed by well-meant advice.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
Today brings emails and calls from an old friend. You’re brought up to date on juicy gossip as well as career leads. Double-check details of information received — there could be a colorful exaggeration or two to sift through. Tonight: Your efficiency inspires confidence.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
A chance to add to your income may come your way today. Budgeting problems are solved. The financial future brightens. Your energy level rises. You’ll be seeking an outlet for your inner enthusiasm. Tonight: Be patient with family members — someone is a little volatile.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
Your charm will carry you a long way today. The pleasant impression you are projecting can open doors to preferments you have long deserved. An old friend puts in a kind word. Combine friendly interaction with business matters. Tonight: Online networking.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
Peace and quiet help you find a sense of direction today. You have ideas concerning future plans that others aren’t receptive to just yet. Natural beauty in a wilderness setting helps you align your inner rhythms. Tonight: Positive feedback makes you feel good about yourself.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
Others see you as a role model today. You’ll be more confident, goal-oriented and doing some extra commuter travel. Vitality is high, and you can accomplish a great deal. You won’t enjoy solitude, preferring action to tranquility. Tonight: Seeking out companions.
