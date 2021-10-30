ARIES (March 21-April 19) As Mercury dances with Jupiter today, conversations with partners and close friends will be upbeat, informative and expansive. Everyone’s got an idea! Everyone wants to get into the act! Why not spitball ideas to see what happens?
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Stay light on your feet so you can respond to changing social plans today. Meanwhile, something related to your health, your pet or your job will delight you. It could be a solution to a concern that you have.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Minor interruptions at home might occur today. Enjoy playful activities with kids, social outings and any chance to express your creative talents. This is a fun-loving, upbeat day!
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Family discussions will be positive today. People might gather where you live, perhaps to discuss home repairs. Meanwhile, you’re open to big, ambitious ideas!
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Keep an eye on your assets today, because something unexpected could occur. You might find money; you might lose money. You’re enthusiastic about short trips and discussions with others.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You feel eager and excited about something, which is why you might be impulsive. The reason might be a better paying job, a raise or a major coup when shopping will make your day!
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Today Mercury is in your sign dancing with Jupiter, which promotes positive thinking about the future. This is an excellent day to make plans, because you feel hopeful about whatever is around the next corner.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) A friend might surprise you today, or you might meet someone who is different or unusual. Meanwhile, you feel restless with excitement about something in your future.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Pay attention to what you’re doing, because you might have a surprise encounter with someone in authority (including the police). This is a perfect day to join a club.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You will impress bosses, parents and VIPs today, because you have big ideas that are futuristic and ambitious. You will be effective when discussing plans with people from different backgrounds.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) This is a fabulous day to make travel plans. It’s also a great day to make plans for further education or training. Some of you will explore big ideas in publishing, the law or medicine.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20) Discussions about shared property, inheritances or how to divide or share something will go well today. This is a good day to make financial plans that include partners or joint efforts. Tonight: Estate planning for the future.
For Entertainment Only.